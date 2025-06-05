Colorado DMV warns of text message scam targeting drivers

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is warning of a text trying to trick drivers into paying for fake outstanding tickets.

The text tells drivers that they have an outstanding traffic ticket, and if they don't pay it soon, they will be prosecuted. The text goes on to threaten recipients with revocation of driving privileges and suspension of vehicle registrations.

State officials warn that this is a scam and recipients should not click on any links or provide any personal information. In an announcement, the DMV said it will never initiate contact via text message.

The Better Business Bureau told Denver7 it is aware of the scam. BBB Foundation director Meghan Conradt said one of the best ways to tell if a text is a scam is through its tone.

"Always be wary if it's meant to be alarmist. So, like in this case, when they're talking about, 'You may have outstanding fines,' or, 'You may get in trouble if you're not following through on what we're telling you to do,' when there's a sense or urgency and there's fear-based tactics there, too, those can be other signs that they're not legit," said Conradt.

The BBB offered the following advice when you receive an unsolicited text or email:



Verify the sender.

Never click on any links, as malware could be installed on your device through that link.

Never give personal information, including your name, bank information and Social Security number.

Delete the text and choose "Delete and Report as Junk."

The Better Business Bureau's website includes a scam tracker, which allows you to report or look up a scam, and includes a scam prevention guide.