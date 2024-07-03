Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

Colorado Bureau of Investigation searching for driver of truck accused of hitting a bicyclist Tuesday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Medina Alert white GMC truck.png
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jul 03, 2024

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for the driver of a pickup truck who's accused of hitting a cyclist, seriously injuring him.

The CBI issued a Medina Alert for a white 2022 GMC Sierra. The driver of the truck reportedly drove away after crashing into a the man on a bicycle and was last seen traveling eastbound on W Yale Avenue.

The truck will have damage to the passenger side and possibly to the front, the CBI said.

Anyone who sees the truck should call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News