Colorado Bureau of Investigation searching for driver of truck accused of hitting a bicyclist Tuesday

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for the driver of a pickup truck who's accused of hitting a cyclist, seriously injuring him.

ACTIVATION - White 2022 GMC Sierra Pickup [CO LP CYTZ04] struck another vehicle and male on a bicycle on 07/02/24 at 0025 hours causing serious bodily injury. The GMC did not remain on scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on W Yale Avenue near the 7200 block. pic.twitter.com/j7AhjkKDZ5 — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 3, 2024

The CBI issued a Medina Alert for a white 2022 GMC Sierra. The driver of the truck reportedly drove away after crashing into a the man on a bicycle and was last seen traveling eastbound on W Yale Avenue.

The truck will have damage to the passenger side and possibly to the front, the CBI said.

Anyone who sees the truck should call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.