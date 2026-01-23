Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
38  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
State State

Actions

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 15-year-old boy last seen Thursday

michael davis.png
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
michael davis.png
Posted

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday morning.

Michael Davis, 15, is an Alaskan native of the Athabascan Tribe. He was reportedly last seen in the 1000 block of N. Cherokee Street, which is near the high school Compassion Road Academy, around 11 a.m.

He was wearing a baggy black and white checkered pattern set, meaning both the top and pants look similar.

Davis has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department (DPD) at 720-913-2000.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities