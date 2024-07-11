CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 74-year-old woman last seen walking near State Highway 91 in Leadville

LEADVILLE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman with what the CBI called "cognitive impairments."

"There are concerns for her safety," the CBI said.

Activation: 74-year-old Roriean McClain last seen in the 5300 block of State Highway 91 in Leadville, CO. left at 4:30 PM on July 10, 2024.

She suffers from cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her safety.



Roriean McClain, 74, was last seen walking near State Highway 91 in Leadville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray and teal zip-up hoodie, gray pants and flip flops.

McClain is 5 feet 3 inches tall with grey hair.

Anyone with information on McClain's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 719-486-1249.

