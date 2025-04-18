CBI issues senior alert for missing 64-year-old man who experiences cognitive impairment, requires medication

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a senior alert for a missing 64-year-old man who experiences cognitive impairment and requires medication.

Rodney Guilinger, 64, was last seen on Forest Service Road 380 in Conejos County on April 16 to do some scoping, according to the CBI. The agency did not specify what that entailed for Guilinger — scouting for wildlife, checking the area for a specific reason or some other purpose. Guilinger did not return home and his car was found in that same area of Forest Service Road 380 the next day.

He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Guilinger has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green flannel shirt, a camouflage hat and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Guilinger's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Conjeos County Sheriff's Office at 719-589-5807.