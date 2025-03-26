CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 37-year-old last seen Monday in Peyton, Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 37-year-old man last seen Monday in Peyton, Colorado.

Rion Medina, 37, was reportedly at his home in a neighborhood off the intersection of Falcon Highway and Curtis Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday before he went missing.

Rion has tattoos on his arms, top of his head, neck, hands, knuckles, stomach, chest, leg, ankles and face, according to the CBI. He has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.