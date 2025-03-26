CBI issues alert for missing endangered 61-year-old woman last seen Sunday in Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for an endangered 61-year-old woman, who went missing from Walsenburg.

Snow L White, 61, was last seen on Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m near S. Madison Avenue and Kansas Avenue in Walsenburg, the CBI said.

White was reportedly driving a bronze 2018 Toyota Highlander with the Colorado license plate number DAW-906.

There is concern for White's safety and mental health, according to the CBI's endangered missing person alert.

White has brown hair and green eyes. She's 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

Anyone who has information about White's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Walsenburg Police Department at 719-738-1044.