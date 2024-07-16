CBI issues alert for missing indigenous woman last seen in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman last seen Monday around 8 a.m.

Virgie Mason, 64, was reported walking from the Super 8 Motel on Stewart Street, the CBI said.

She has white hair and brown eyes. Mason is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weights 190 pounds, according to the CBI.

She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone who sees Mason or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-375-4700.

