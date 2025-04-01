CBI issues alert for endangered missing 78-year-old woman Monday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert Monday for an endangered missing 78-year-old woman.

Kathryn Twieg, 78, was last seen in Lakewood on Monday around 3 p.m. She has a health condition that requires medication, the CBI said.

She may have traveled to Wyoming or Nebraska, according to the CBI. She drives a silver 2015 Subaru Forester with the Colorado license plate number 629QTU. The right tail light cover is cracked, according to the CBI.

Twieg has white hair and green eyes. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.