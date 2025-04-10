Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office using drones to help search for 70-year-old man missing for six days

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tried using drones to help in the search for a 70-year-old man who was reported missing six days ago.

Thomas Albe, 70, has a traumatic brain injury and dementia, and may be confused. He was last seen on Friday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. Fremont Ave. and S. Jordan Road in Englewood. Albe does not have a phone, vehicle or access to money, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Albe stands 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes, long gray hair and a long gray beard. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue/gray shirt and blue fuzzy sweatpants with the word "love" on the side. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Albe walks hunched over with a slight limp.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert when Albe was reported missing, but has yet to find him. A silver alert informs the public about a missing person who is elderly or has cognitive impairments.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff Drone Team, along with members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue Team, launched drones over the open space near E. Broncos Parkway and S. Parker Road Wednesday to try a different approach. They're scanning miles of trails, creeks, wooded and residential areas near where Albe disappeared.

Anyone with information on Albe's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 303-795-4711.