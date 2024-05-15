Applications open for temporary rental assistance Wednesday

Coloradans who have fallen behind on their rent or are facing eviction can apply for the fourth and final round of temporary rental assistance, starting Wednesday, the Department of Local Affairs announced.

Local News Colorado processes applications for first round of temporary rental assistance Micah Smith

Colorado’s Temporary Rental Assistance Grant Program applies to renters throughout the state who meet the following criteria:



Have an income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI) for its geographic area

Cannot have received a benefit from a rental assistance program in the last 12 months

Must be past-due on rent

"People will need to submit a pre-application, and then there will be a random selection process. And they will receive notification if they've been invited to submit a full application," Maria De Cambra, DOLA's executive director said.

Priority will continue to be given to Coloradans who have a verified court summons for eviction, according to DOLA.

Since the department was launched in February, the agency said it has provided $30 million in temporary rental assistance, helping 2,300 households.

The deadline to apply for this last round of financial support is 5 p.m. Sunday. Funds must be distributed by June 30, according to DOLA.

Due to limited funds, less people will be given assistance this round, DOLA said. And the agency warns, applicants should know that submitting a full application does not guarantee they'll be chosen for the funds.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Colorado accepting applications for first round of temporary rental assistance