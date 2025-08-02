All Colorado state parks will be free of charge Monday because the state turned 149 years old

DENVER — Colorado just turned 149 and to celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is waving all entrance fees across the state’s 43 state parks on Monday.

Colorado Day – which marks the state’s admission into the Union as the 38th state – is celebrated on August 1, but because the date may fall on a day when a lot of people may not be able to take advantage of the free admission, CPW officials celebrate it on the first Monday in August, which this year happens on August 4.

“This free entry day is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Colorado state parks and their diverse landscapes,” a CPW spokesperson said. “All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.”

While you’re out there floating your boat or kayak, rafting a river, viewing diverse wildlife, hearing the song of countless birds, catching fish, hiking and exploring our beautiful state, CPW is reminding you to act as a steward to the land.

To do so, CPW is encouraging you to plan your visit, use the agency’s online state park finder, and download the free COTREX app to find trail maps.

Oh, and don’t forget to Leave No Trace behind.