Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State State

Actions

All Colorado state parks will be free of charge Monday because the state turned 149 years old

Colorado Day was Friday, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates it the first Monday in August
Chatfield State Park is one of Colorado’s busiest outdoor destinations. It offers a variety of recreational activities that draw more than 2 million visitors annually.
Chatfield State Park reaches capacity on summer weekends
Cherry Creek State park is much more than the Cherry Creek Reservoir
Explore the hidden beauty of Castlewood Canyon State Park
Denver7 features Staunton State Park in fourth installment of spotlight series
Boyd Lake State Park in Loveland shines as a summer favorite
Barr Lake State Park offers an escape from the city, and from crowds
Roxborough State Park celebrates 50 years of natural beauty
See all 42 Colorado state parks in their magnificent beauty
Sweitzer Lake State Park_Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Posted

DENVER — Colorado just turned 149 and to celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is waving all entrance fees across the state’s 43 state parks on Monday.

Colorado Day – which marks the state’s admission into the Union as the 38th state – is celebrated on August 1, but because the date may fall on a day when a lot of people may not be able to take advantage of the free admission, CPW officials celebrate it on the first Monday in August, which this year happens on August 4.

“This free entry day is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Colorado state parks and their diverse landscapes,” a CPW spokesperson said. “All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.”

State Park spotlights with Ethan Carlson

State

State park spotlight: Join Denver7's Ethan Carlson as he explores CO state parks

The Denver7 Team

While you’re out there floating your boat or kayak, rafting a river, viewing diverse wildlife, hearing the song of countless birds, catching fish, hiking and exploring our beautiful state, CPW is reminding you to act as a steward to the land.

To do so, CPW is encouraging you to plan your visit, use the agency’s online state park finder, and download the free COTREX app to find trail maps.

Oh, and don’t forget to Leave No Trace behind.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities