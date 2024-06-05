ACLU of Colorado files lawsuit against Pueblo's ban on needle exchange programs

PUEBLO, Colo. — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado has filed a lawsuit against the City of Pueblo, seeking to halt enforcement of the city's ban on needle exchange programs.

The lawsuit argues that the Pueblo ordinance is superseded by state law.

Mayor Heather Graham signed the ordinance into law after Pueblo City Council passed it last month.

Supporters of the ban said it's necessary because there has been an increase in dirty needles in public spaces, such as in parks and on trails. Opponents said it will only make the drug problem worse and increase diseases, such as HIV and Hepatitis C.