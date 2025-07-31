Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ICE agent shoots at suspects who allegedly tried to run over officers during Colorado Springs operation

No injuries have been reported. Denver7 is working to learn more about the operation and incident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot at two suspects who allegedly tried to "ram their vehicle" into officers during an enforcement operation near Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Black Forest area north of Colorado Springs.

According to a statement from ICE, the ICE agent fired three shots into the vehicle. The two suspects got away and later abandoned the vehicle, according to the agency.

No one was injured. A search is underway for the two suspects.

Images captured by our AirTracker7 show a large police presence in the area.

Denver7's sister station in Colorado Springs, KOAA, reports that a shelter-in-place had been issued for a quarter-mile radius around Burgess Road between Windmill Road and Greentree Road. Residents in the area were urged to stay away from doors and windows and shelter in place until further notice.

In a statement, the FBI field office in Denver said it is "investigating an alleged assault on a federal officer that occurred in El Paso County" and could not provide further information.

Denver7 is working to learn more about the operation and incident. This story will be updated.

