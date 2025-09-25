7 Days to Help End Hunger: Growing number of Coloradans experiencing 'suburban poverty'

PARKER, Colo. — As part of our 7 Days To Help End Hunger campaign, Denver7 is highlighting a growing problem in Colorado: "suburban poverty."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2019 and 2022, the number of people living below the poverty line increased by 1.5 million nationwide. Of that figure, 60 percent lived in the suburbs, challenging the perception that these areas are immune to hardship.

At SECOR Cares, a Parker-based food pantry, staff and volunteers are witnessing firsthand the changing face of hunger in their community.

“For the past two years, I’ve been coming to food pantries to get by,” said Bernadette Tannahill, who provides for her seven grandchildren at home. “Food stamps only stretch so far, especially when you get the teenagers. They can eat.”

Tannahill isn’t alone. The pantry draws people from all backgrounds, some making sacrifices to keep their families fed.

“Oh yeah, I’ve had my lights cut off because I’d rather have the food," Tannahill said. "Have the water shut off, you know, but as long as they can eat."

Debbie Blair, program manager at SECOR Cares, said she’s heard humbling stories from people who thought they'd never need help from a food pantry.

“I’ve heard people say, 'I’m eating less or I’m skipping meals to ensure that my children have food to eat,'” Blair said. “A lot of people think it’s a very affluent area, but there are people still in great need here.”

Blair described the rise in “suburban poverty,” noting that even those with full-time jobs, homes, and cars sometimes find themselves turning to food pantries for assistance.

“We have people that come in and volunteer, and we have people that are financial donors, and we also have people in the same neighborhood that need to come in for food,” Blair said.

Smaller pantries like SECOR Cares rely on support from organizations such as Food Bank of the Rockies, which adjusts its operations to meet the needs of local communities.

“They know what’s happening in the community and can really respond best to those needs,” said Ashley Newell, director of community building and food services for Food Bank of the Rockies.

The food bank’s statistics reveal a troubling trend. Two years ago, one in 11 people in the region required help putting food on the table. Now that figure is one in eight — and the situation isn’t improving.

“We’re seeing an increase, even in the suburban areas, where folks that are teachers, nurses are still needing to come and receive services,” Newell said. “Hunger is everywhere. It’s not something that you can easily move away from. It’s something that is affecting all communities in different ways.”

For those who may be hesitant to seek help, Tannahill offered this advice: “Regardless of what anybody says, feed your family first.”

