7 Days to Help End Hunger: Everyday Eats program ensures older adults in Colorado are fed

DENVER — As part of our 7 Days To Help End Hunger campaign, Denver7 is highlighting the Food Bank of the Rockies' program that ensures older adults in Colorado are fed.

The Food Bank of the Rockies is battling an increase in demand due to the high cost of living and reduced federal support. Denver7 is stepping up to help our neighbors facing food insecurity with our 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign.

Denver7 is teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies and CommonSpirit to take action on this issue – and we need your help. From Sept. 22-28, this week-long campaign will raise crucial funds to address food insecurity in our state.

Through the Everyday Eats program, older Coloradans in need receive food boxes with nutritious items to support them throughout the month. The program is in partnership with the state's Department of Human Services.

Participants must be 60 years old or older and must meet certain income requirements.

"About 15 to 16% of all of our Everyday Eats program is delivered to people's homes, and the reason for that is we have a lot of neighbors who face transportation challenges," said Monica Buhlig, chief impact officer at Food Bank of the Rockies. "They aren't able to get out of their house because of medical issues, or they may not feel comfortable going out into the community."

Buhlig said 6,100 neighbors are supported each month through the Everyday Eats program, and volunteers are "instrumental" in packing and dropping off boxes.

"Our goal is to remove all barriers to people who are aging in our communities to receive the food that they need and the food that they deserve," Buhlig said.

Volunteer Bruce Parker said he drops off anywhere between nine to 13 boxes and sees how thankful people are for the extra food. He also shared his own personal connection, which makes volunteering even more meaningful.

"When I first came to Denver, I lost 20 pounds in three months because of my need of food, so I know how it is," said Parker. "Now, I'm very fortunate, and I don't need that assistance, and so I know exactly what they're going through, and so it just fills my heart when you can see how thankful they are for what you do."

"Now more than ever, it takes Coloradans coming together to care for people who are aging in our communities," said Buhlig. "We are so thankful to be able to team up with Denver7 as part of the 7 Days to Help End Hunger, to bring people together so that we can nourish our communities."

