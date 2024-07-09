42 schools, government agencies and nonprofits getting $17.4 million to combat youth vaping crisis

DENVER — 42 schools, government agencies and nonprofits have received $17.4 million to combat the youth vaping crisis, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday.

"This funding will empower communities to educate our young people about the risks, implement preventive measures, and provide essential treatment for those affected," Weiser said.

Treatment includes mental and behavioral health services.

$6 million of the total $17.4 million funding was given to 12 programs through the Colorado Department of Law's Combating Youth Vaping in Colorado Grant.

One of those programs — the Broomfield department of public health — will offer nicotine replacement therapy and peer support with its share of the funding.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment will deliver trauma-informed counseling, nicotine replacement therapy and support from a Youth Advisory Board.

Rocky Mountain Center for Health Promotion and Education plans to use $800,000 to train adults to build strong connections with youth in family, school and community settings.

That is just a few of a diverse range of strategies that the recipient organizations plan to implement with the funding. To read more, click here.

The other $11.4 million was awarded to 30 school districts and charter schools through the Vaping Education Prevention Grant.

All of this money comes from the attorney general's 2023 settlement with the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul. Colorado joined the multi-state lawsuit, accusing Juul of targeting young people with its marketing, misleading them as to the full health risks of using its products. Of the $462 million total settlement, Colorado received $31.7 million of that.

“Together, we can create a healthier future for our children and help them not turn to vaping in the first place," Weiser said Tuesday.

