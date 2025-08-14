South Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park to partially reopen to the public Monday

MONTROSE, Colo. — The south rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will partially reopen to the public starting next week, a spokesperson with the National Park Service said Thursday.

The south rim, where the visitor center is located and where visitors can access the Tomichi and Gunnison Point overlooks, was closed to the public on July 10 after lightning ignited a wildfire inside the national park.

Starting Monday, guests will be able to go to the visitor center and park store, the Tomichi and Gunnison Point overlooks, the Rim Rock Trail from the visitor center to the Tomichi Point, and the Red Rock Canyon wilderness route for those who reserve a spot.

The visitor center and the park store will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the NPS spokesperson said in a news release.

Several areas will remain closed, however, as staff continues safety repairs inside the park. Those areas include the East Portal Campground and the East Portal Road, the South Rim Drive beyond the visitor center to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists, the South Rim Campground, all trails and wilderness routes accessed from the South Rim and East Portal, as well as all burned areas in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

“Failure to comply with closures is a violation and can result in citations,” NPS officials said. “The South Rim Drive will open in stages as park employees complete repairs, and closures will be rescinded as developed areas are determined safe. Burned land areas will remain closed.”

The north rim of the national park reopened to the public late last month.

“Hiking, camping, and other recreational opportunities are available at Curecanti National Recreation Area, located to the east of Black Canyon,” said the NPS spokesperson. “Curecanti is co-managed with Black Canyon and shares similar geology, ecology, and recreational opportunities.”

The South Rim Fire, which continues to burn in isolated and inaccessible areas of the park, remains 52% contained. In an update on Aug. 2, fire officials said the fire was 52% contained.

The fire is one of more than a dozen currently burning in Colorado's Western Slope. On Thursday, Gov. Polis signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for the whole state, which will bolster his office's response to these and any new potential wildfires