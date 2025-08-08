‘Exercise vigilance’: Rainbow Family gathering south of Norwood prompts San Miguel County to issue warning

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in San Miguel County are warning residents to be vigilant as thousands of people prepare to gather south of Norwood starting Friday.

The Rainbow Family of Living Light, a loosely affiliated group known for organizing large, informal gatherings on public lands with the goal of promoting peace, community, and alternative lifestyles, according to the sheriff's office, was expected to gather along Forest Service Road 615, south of Highway 145 starting August 8.

“The last time they were in San Miguel County, dispatchers received a marked increase of calls reporting alleged criminal activity and trespassing, including camping on private property,” San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office deputies said in a statement Friday, adding one member of the group was arrested for vehicle theft. “Residents should be aware of increased activity in the area and exercise vigilance.”

Deputies said the sheriff’s office was working with the Town of Norwood, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to “monitor activity and is prepared to take appropriate action to protect public safety and our shared environment.”

Current dry conditions and active fire restrictions are worrying officials about the potential of wildfire risk, so they’re asking residents to report any signs of campfires or unsafe fire behavior to local authorities immediately.

Rainbow Family Gathering



Officials also said they’re worried about unregulated camping, trash accumulation, and strain on local emergency services and natural resources as well as unpermitted use of lands and trespassing.

Deputies ask residents that they report any suspicious activity, trespassing, or environmental degradation on public or private lands to San Miguel County dispatch at (970) 728-1911.

Property owners in the county were advised to secure gates, equipment and structures and to report any unlawful behavior.

The Rainbow Family Gathering began in Colorado in 1972, with gatherings lasting for an entire week. In 2022, they celebrated their 50th anniversary in Colorado’s Routt National Forest.

The event typically draws thousands to a national forest, where "interests and energy are put toward world peace," a longtime member of the group told Denver7 in 2022.