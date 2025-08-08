Colorado wildfires: Meeker no longer on pre-evacuation status as Rio Blanco County fires exceed 75,000 acres

DENVER — The Town of Meeker is no longer under a pre-evacuation status as the state's largest wildfire continues to pose a challenge for firefighters on the ground due to hot, dry conditions in much of the western side of the state.

The wildfire is one of at least eleven others burning across the Western Slope, which is under a red flag warning through 8 p.m. Friday. As of Friday morning, more than 130,000 acres of land had been scorched across Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Grand, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, and Rio Blanco counties, as well as in parts of eastern Utah.

A sizeable portion of the Western Slope is under extreme drought conditions, with a large swath of the western half of the state experiencing moderate and severe drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

No lives have been lost, but several structures, including national park infrastructure, have been damaged or destroyed by these fires.

Gov. Jared Polis has verbally declared a disaster declaration for several areas affected by the wildfires, which frees up state and federal resources, and has ordered the Colorado National Guard to respond to the fires in Rio Blanco County. FEMA has also authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the two fires.



Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,724 acres

Containment: 97%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 1 mile north of Old La Sal

Evacuations 🏠: Parts of San Juan County, Utah; parts of Montrose County

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

Firefighters continue battling the Deer Creek Fire, which is primarily burning in eastern Utah but has also extended into parts of Montrose County.

In a Friday update, Utah fire officials said resources continue to patrol and monitor the fire line.

Utah Fire Info

There is no information available on any structural loss at this time.

Elk Fire

Size: 14,236 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: August 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 11 miles east of Meeker, off Rio Blanco County Road 8

Evacuations 🏠: County Road 8 from mile marker 11 to mile marker 16 (impacting both sides of the road); County Road 40 and County Road 63; the north side of the road between Sleepy Cat to Lake Avery; south of Highway 64 from mile marker 58 trough mile marker 67, including County Roads 127, 66, and Brightwater Lane

Pre-evacuations: From Avery to Pot Hole Ranch; both sides of County Road 14; County Road 57 (Miller Creek); and County Road 8 from mile marker 19 to mile marker 27

The Elk Fire remains active and continues to burn in pinyon, juniper and oak brush fuels across private land, state land (Colorado Division of Wildland), and Bureau of Land Management land, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

In a Friday update, fire officials said the Elk Fire saw increased activity near the northwest edge but with minimal spread to the fire. Fire crews made progress in the western and southern ends of the fire and are continuing structure prep.

Fire officials will spend Friday building structure protection and further mop-up the perimeter of the fire.

A red flag warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, but fire officials said they are confident that the fire lines will hold due to cooler weather.

Adams County Fire Smoke from the Elk Fire near the Town of Meeker.

Governor Jared Polis has mobilized the Colorado National Guard to support response efforts for the Elk Fire and Lee fires in Rio Blanco County, and two Type 1 aircraft will be helping firefighters on the ground with suppression efforts Friday.

County Road 8 from mile marker 10 to 18 is restricted to local traffic only (meaning, only residents who live in the area can use those roads). County Road 4, 13, 22, 33, 36, 66, 76, 127, as well as Highway 13 south are closed in both directions between Piceance Creek Road (15 miles north of Rifle) and Highway 64 (2 miles south of Meeker) from mile Marker 19 to 39. Highway 64 is also closed from County Road 7 to County Road 5 until further notice.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon a partial closure of the White River National Forest was also in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

As of August 5, one home and four outbuildings have been destroyed by the lightning-caused fire.

Lee Fire

Size: 60,976 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: August 3 at 1 p.m.

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 18 miles southwest of Meeker, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: County Road 22 (Little Hills) off of County Road 5; at the County Road 76 intersection from County Road 3 to County Road 5; Highway 64 between mile marker 58 and mile marker 67, including those on County Road 127, County Road 129, County Road 66 and Bridgewater Lane

Pre-evacuations: County Road 22 (Little Hills) off of County Road 5, as well as for residents along County Road 33

The Lee — formerly known as the Grease Fire — burning southwest of Meeker, is now Colorado's largest wildfire at nearly 61,000 acres in size. The fire is burning in pinyon, juniper, grass and brush fuels on both state and Bureau of Land Management lands (BLM). Oil and gas, as well as power infrastructure, are at risk from the fire, according to BLM officials.

In a Friday update, fire officials said strong winds with hot, dry conditions caused increased fire activity on both the Lee and Elk fires, with a spot fire on the Lee fire causing it to spread to the Highway 64 corridor, but firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading over the highway.

Crews will spend Friday building upon strategic firing operations on the northwest side of the Lee Fire to continue to protect the Highway 64 corridor. They'll also build primary and contingent lines in the southern end of the Lee fire to prepare for shifting winds in the coming days. On the east side of the Lee Fire, crews will continue building fireline to prevent the fire from spreading and be prepared for more extreme weather, fire officials said.

Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Three

A red flag warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, but fire officials said red flag conditions on the Lee Fire could last through at least Saturday, which could result in extreme fire behavior, especially in the afternoon.

County Road 8 remains closed from mile marker 11 to mile marker 19. Other road closures include County Road 3 off County Road 5, County Road 22, County Road 76, and the intersection of County Roads 127 and 129.

Governor Jared Polis has mobilized the Colorado National Guard to support response efforts for the Elk Fire and Lee fires in Rio Blanco County, and two Type 1 aircraft will be helping firefighters on the ground with suppression efforts Friday.

Leroux Fire

Size: 195 acres

Contained: 74%

First reported: August 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 1.5 miles east of Redlands Mesa in Hotchkiss, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: 3100 Road north of the intersection of 3100 Road and Oak Mesa Road, starting at and including the 7X Ranch north to the U.S. Forest Service Boundary and private in-holdings in the area of Forest Service Road 128 up to Bailey Reservoir

Fire officials said in a Friday update that while the "hot, dusty work" of mop-up continues for the Leroux Fire, the primary threat of the blaze is now minimal as firefighters continue going deeper into the burn zone to increase overall containment.

Because of this work, certain teams of firefighters have been demobilized and the level of fire management has been scaled down.

On Saturday morning, fire officials said, the Type III Incident Management Team will be demobilized and will return fire command to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

West Slope Fire Info/Facebook

A road closure for non-residential traffic that had been in place at 3100 Road and Redlands Mesa Road has been removed and the public is now allowed to access the public lands beyond this point, fire officials said.

Oak Mesa Road remains closed at The Castle, however, and firefighters continue to use 3100 Road to access the fire, so residents are urged to use caution when traveling in this area.

Stoner Mesa Fire

Size: 1,142 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: August 5

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 20 miles northeast of Dolores, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: Stoner and Taylor Mesa, including Stoner Mesa Road (FS Road 686), Taylor Mesa Road (FS Road 545) as well as all roads branching off, Mavreeso Campground, and West Dolores Campground.

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The Stoner Mesa Fire burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County continues to burn in mixed conifer with substantial dead standing and down trees. It jumped from 514 acres Thursday to more than 1,100 by Friday.

In a Friday update, fire officials said crews on the ground scouted the fire area for potential control features while additional crews, dozers, an infrared-equipped drone, and other resources were ordered for fire support.

Fire crews will focus Friday on assessing structures far in advance of the fire out of an abundance of caution along County Road 38 (West fork of the Dolores River), and will construct fireline along the FS Road 555 spur.

Stoner Mesa Fire Information/Facebook

Red flag conditions are expected to drive fire growth to the east and northeast, fire officials said, with smoke visible throughout Southwest Colorado.

The San Juan National Forest has implemented a fire area closure in the vicinity of Taylor and Stoner Mesas for the safety of firefighters and the public, fire officials added.

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 27,477 acres

Contained: 49%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: All private lands in the Big Creek and Divide Forks Campground Evacuation Zones, including private inholdings in the Uncompahgre National Forest from Forest Road 406 to 409 (seen as the Cold Springs Evacuation Zone on evacuation maps), as well as all private in-holdings in the Ute Creek Evacuation area, which includes areas in the Uncompahgre National Fores.

The Turner Gulch Fire, burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County, has burned more than 27,000 acres. Ten crews, 8 engines, 12 heavy equipment, and 4 helicopters are battling the blaze, totaling 592 firefighters in all.

In a Friday update, fire officials said the fire has moved into the previously burned area of the 2023 Cow Creek prescribed fire, and that a contingency group has scouted potential line locations between the fire and Gateway so they can begin prepping those lines in case they are needed. Structure protection work is continuing, along with patrolling and monitoring of the Highway 141 corridor in case they need to respond.

Crews are continuing to monitor the western edge of the fire near private property but have not reengaged due to hazardous firefighting conditions. On the eastern side, crews remain focused on patrol, mop‑up, and suppression repair.

Turner Gulch and Wright Draw Fires Information/Facebook

Fire officials said red flag conditions will persist Friday which will create "active fire behavior and potential rapid spread."

Niche Road is closed due to unsafe conditions, and Divide Road remains closed for safe and operation access. People who need help with sheltering large animals should contact (970) 778-0161 to be connected with options and resources.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Twelve Fire

Size: 4,287 acres

Contained: 20%

First reported: August 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: 18 miles west of Maybell, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The Twelve Fire burning in Moffat County has grown to more than 4,000 acres in size as it continues to burn near Highway 40.

No homes have been damaged or destroyed so far, but two outbuildings, a shed and an outhouse have been lost, deputies said in an update on Aug. 7.

In an update Friday, Moffat County deputies said Stage 2 fire restrictions are now in effect for the county to prevent human-caused wildfires in the area as fire crews continue active suppression efforts throughout the day.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

A red flag warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Though Highway 40 is back open (albeit with speed reductions still in place), Deer Lodge Road is currently closed.

Windy Gap Fire

Size: 30 acres

Contained: 40%

First reported: August 6

Cause: Under investigation; lightning believed to be the likely cause

Location: Grand County

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The Windy Gap Fire burning in Grand County remains at approximately 30 acres in size as firefighters continue to battle the blaze, which fire officials said has so far destroyed five uninhabited small cabins.

In a Friday update, Grand County deputies said the sheriff, in consultation with the Windy Gap Fire Incident Commander, evaluated projected fire behavior and as a result, have lifted the pre-evacuation status for residents in the G41 and G48 zones.

Grand County Sheriff's Office Pictured: The Windy Gap Fire as of August 6, 2025

Multiple agencies have provided fire suppression as firefighters continue battling the blaze, with two helicopters and a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) were also brought in to help.

WILDFIRES THAT HAVE BEEN FULLY CONTAINED

The 107-acre Coulter Creek Fire, which is burning in Carbondale, was fully contained on August 4 — just a day after it was first reported by fire officials from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. No homes were lost, though one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

While not fully contained, the U.S. Forest Service is no longer providing any updates on the South Rim Fire, which is burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in isolated and inaccessible areas. Fire officials said the burn scar from this fire "could lead to rock fall, mud slides, and debris flows that would pose a serious risk to anyone in the East Portal." Ignited by lightning on July 10, the fire was last reported to be 4,232 acres in size and 52% contained.

The Wright Draw Fire, caused by lightning on July 10 about eight miles northeast of Gateway, grew to 466 acres in size before it was fully contained on August 5. No injuries were reported, and no structures were lost, according to fire officials.