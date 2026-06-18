Driver crashes off Imogene Pass near Telluride Thursday morning; pass has not yet opened on Telluride side

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — After a rollover crash on Imogene Pass Thursday morning, officials are reminding drivers that some 4x4 mountain passes in the county are still closed due to snow and ice.

Around 9:30 a.m., the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said it responded, along with Telluride Fire, to a report of a SUV that had rolled several times off a switchback near the top of the pass.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

First responders found the driver, who was the only person in the car, around 10 a.m. at the crash site. The 58-year-old from Phoenix had extricated himself from the vehicle and was standing with some bystanders, the sheriff's office said.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office posted a reminder online that their side of Imogene Pass is not yet open to vehicles, despite "some rumors." It is open on the other side, which is in Ouray County.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

The driver had come up the pass from the Ouray County side, according to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.

"The Ouray County Sheriff's Office reported there was no signage indicating the pass status in San Miguel County and that Ouray County had mistakenly indicated the entire pass was open as of June 16," San Miguel County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "The man said he drove from Ouray County over the pass into San Miguel County before sliding off an icy portion of the road a few switchbacks below the summit."

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

The man had injuries that were not life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital.

“Our crews train for challenging emergency incidents like this one, and I’m proud of the job they did to safely and quickly get to the patient and provide care," said Telluride Fire District Chief John Bennett.

San Miguel County Sheriff Dan Covault added that mountain passes in the county are some of the most challenging and dangerous in the country.

"Even the most experienced off-roaders can find themselves in peril," he said. "The quick response of multiple agencies is another example of the effectiveness of our teamwork to keep our guests and citizens safe."

Around 11:15 a.m., members of the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office headed out to install signage ensuring drivers understand the pass is not open on their side of Imogene and vehicles cannot drive past the top of the pass. They also updated their website.

Snow drifts are hazardous on these 4x4 roads, and can hide ledges, unstable terrain and impassable obstacles.

For the latest updates on mountain passes in San Miguel County, click here. Below is a screenshot of current statuses as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

San Miguel County

Denver7 has covered rescues and vehicle recoveries on San Miguel County's 4x4 mountain roads for years:



The U.S. Forest Service strongly recommends that all drivers headed up these passes have a high-clearance, short wheel base, four-wheel drive vehicle.

San Miguel County and Ouray County are both under a severe drought as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.