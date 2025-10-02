Black Bear Pass closes due to Kia Telluride that's stuck, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office says

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Black Bear Pass is closed due to a Kia Telluride that's stuck, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office announced on social media Wednesday.

A South Carolina man went driving up Black Bear Road, despite people in the area telling him not to, the sheriff's office said.

For those who have never driven it, the area is a one-way road with multiple switchbacks. About three to four switchbacks past Bridal Veil Falls, the driver got stuck with the wheels of his Kia Telluride off the side of the road. It is not safe for other drivers to navigate around it, the sheriff's office said.

The Kia Telluride will need to be towed, and the sheriff's office doesn't know yet when that can happen.

Bridal Veil Road up to Bridal Veil Falls is also closed, just past the parking lot, which prohibits access to the Via Ferrata. However, the sheriff's office said Bridal Veil Trail will remain open.