CDOT seeks $65 million in federal relief funds to repair damaged roads after southwestern Colorado floods

DENVER — State transportation officials on Wednesday asked the federal government for millions of dollars in relief funds to repair significant damage to highways across southwest Colorado following near-historic floods last week.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation said they were requesting the funds, estimated at around $65 million, as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief program so work can begin immediately to repair damaged roadways.

CDOT said $5 million in emergency funding has already been approved by the Transportation Commission to help with immediate repair work.

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Pagosa Springs residents continue cleanup efforts after flooding

Severe storms from Oct. 22 through Oct. 25 brought rainfall totals of up to seven inches in areas like Pagosa Springs, according to state transportation officials. Flooding topped four feet on some federal-aid roadways at its peak and closed multiple state and local roads.

Governor Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency on Oct. 22 for several counties in southwest Colorado, including La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, Dolores, before expanding that disaster emergency to 12 total over the weekend.

“CDOT is working around the clock to get critical roadways like US Highway 550, US Highway 160, and Colorado Highway 151 open as soon as it is safe and possible,” said CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew.

In a statement, Gov. Polis said the state was requesting federal support to help “quickly make repairs before winter so Coloradans can safely reach home, work, and school.”

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CDOT said at least three highway sustained significant structural damage:

US 160: Wolf Creek Pass between Pagosa Springs and South Fork reopened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, but sustained serious damage including a failed culvert, a damaged retaining wall and roadway undercut by the Rio Grande. West of Pagosa Springs, one-way alternating traffic is in place. Floodwaters have receded and inspections have confirmed it is safe to open the US 160 Four Corners Bridge as of 6:20 p.m. Oct 27. These reopenings occurred after the letter to FHWA was sent.

US 550: Between Ironton and Silverton on Red Mountain Pass, a washed-out embankment and shoulder are being stabilized. The highway is open to one-lane alternating traffic.

CO 151: The highway was washed out in two locations near mile points 27 and 30. CDOT is planning a temporary access road for residents and emergency responders, followed by permanent reconstruction.

Five other state highways closed during the storms: US 285, CO 112, CO 17, CO 145 and US 550 at Bondad Bridge. All have since reopened.

State transportation officials said the $65 million figure is a preliminary estimate, as high water has kept crews from fully inspecting bridges and other structures. CDOT expects to provide a more accurate estimate in eight to 10 weeks, according to a news release. Additional funding requests may follow as assessments continue.