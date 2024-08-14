Watch Now
NewsSouthwestern Colorado

Actions

CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 29-year-old Durango man last seen Monday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Jacey Joseph Braveheart.png
Posted
and last updated

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 29-year-old Durango man last seen Monday.

Jacey Joseph Braveheart, 29, was last seen off Three Spring Boulevard and U.S. Highway 160 around 7 a.m. Monday.

He was wearing a grey shirt, dark blue shorts and muddy boots.

He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Braveheart has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Braveheart or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Longtime cyclist partners with Douglas County Sheriff's Office to make change on the road
Bounty hunter faces multiple felony charges in Jefferson County, highlighting lack of regulation
Bounty hunter faces multiple felony charges in Jefferson County
Colorado woman makes history as first female ICU nurse to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School
Three dogs bring unique skills to Colorado's fire investigations team

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.