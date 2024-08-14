CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 29-year-old Durango man last seen Monday

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 29-year-old Durango man last seen Monday.

Update: Photo added

Jacey Joseph Braveheart, a 29-year-old Indigenous male, 5'09"/ 165 lbs with brown hair, hazel eyes, was last seen at 7:00 AM on 8/12/2024 in the 1000 block of Three Spring Blvd in Durango,

If seen, please call Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900. https://t.co/Gz9yAZ96HD pic.twitter.com/uGWlmzoCOS — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) August 13, 2024

Jacey Joseph Braveheart, 29, was last seen off Three Spring Boulevard and U.S. Highway 160 around 7 a.m. Monday.

He was wearing a grey shirt, dark blue shorts and muddy boots.

He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Braveheart has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Braveheart or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900.