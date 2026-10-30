Archuleta County residents in low-lying areas urged to evacuate as storm system could bring more flooding

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — People who live in low-lying areas of Archuleta County were urged to immediately evacuate Friday as a storm system threatens to bring more flooding to an area already dealing with the aftermath of near-historic floods this month.

“Unfortunately, the forecast continues to change, and the expected conditions keep getting worse,” county officials said in a Facebook post.

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Per county officials, residents in Archuleta County can now expect up to three inches of rain across most of the county that could result in the San Juan River in Pagosa Springs to crest at 10.58 feet and the Piedra River near Arboles to crest at 5.92 feet.

Snow in the high country will also impact residents as between a foot and 30 inches of snow are now expected in the high country due to a storm system that’s expected to arrive Sunday and last through Monday.

“If you have water on your property now, expect more with this storm,” county officials said in the social media post. “Even if you are not in an evacuation area, we urge you to consider evacuating to a safe area for at least the duration of the storm if you have medical needs or do not have the resources to safely shelter in place.”

County officials said residents with water on their property from last week’s floods should expect even more with this storm system.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo said earlier Friday areas like Creede, Monte Vista, Alamosa and those south would be impacted by this next storm system.

National Weather Service in Pueblo

Officials say that evacuees should bring important documents and paperwork with them, including insurance information, medications, essential supplies, and anything they may need if away from home for several days.

Volunteers needed as county officials issue water safety advisories

In another social media post Friday, South Fork Fire Rescue officials were calling on able-bodied individuals to head over to Rickel Arena, located at 170 Wharton Drive in South Fork, to help pre-fill sandbags in preparation of this weekend’s storm.

Fire officials said they would be conducting volunteer sandbag filling at el Norte and Monte Vista on Saturday as well.

Elsewhere in Rio Grande County, a boil water advisory was replaced by a countywide private well water safety advisory. Residents interested in testing their private wells can pick up a test kit at the South Fork Community Center, the Del Norte – Rio Grand County Public Health Office or Monte Vista City Hall.

“A private well that tests clean today can become contaminated later. A water test only shows the quality of the water at the exact moment the sample was taken,” county officials said in a news release. “Groundwater and the conditions around a well change over time. It is recommended, based on the recent flood event to get your well tested regularly to ensure your well has not been contaminated.”

Residents whose wells have tested positive for contamination should shock their wells and repeat the well test in 7-10 days, county officials said. Anyone who has not received their well test results is encouraged to contact Sangre de Cristo Labs at 719-589-1024 for help.

Following last week’s floods in Archuleta County, Pagosa Springs Mayor Shari Pierce and Town Manager David Harris signed a local disaster emergency declaration to help the town coordinate additional resources, pursue state and federal assistance, and support ongoing infrastructure repairs and recovery efforts, officials also said, adding the declaration will remain in effect through next Thursday until formally extended or terminated.

“As recovery efforts continue, residents and businesses are encouraged to exercise caution when approached by individuals or organizations offering disaster assistance, cleanup services, or requesting charitable donations,” officials said in a news release.

In Conejos County, public health leaders there said a Disaster Assistance Center was being established at the Knights of Columbus Hall in La Jara from Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 7. A tetanus booster vaccination campaign would also be taking place on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Conejos County Public Health Department.

“We know this is difficult, especially for those who have already been through so much,” a spokesperson with Archuleta County said. “Please take this next storm seriously, stay informed, and make decisions now that will help keep you and your family safe.”