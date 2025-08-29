Pueblo County Coroner at center of criminal investigation says he'll resign

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. – The Pueblo County Coroner, who is at the center of the Davis Mortuary criminal investigation, announced his intention to retire after suffering a health issue, according to a letter from his attorney.

“I am writing in my capacity as counsel for Pueblo County Coroner Brian L. Cotter. Mr. Cotter was hospitalized for a cardiac event following the events of August 20, 2025. Following his discharge, he’s acted swiftly to prioritize the concerns of the public as it relates to his position as Coroner,” read the letter from David M. Beller.

Cotter and his brother, Chris Cotter, are under investigation after inspectors found 24 bodies decomposing at Davis Mortuary, a business owned by the brothers.

The bodies from the mortuary along with “multiple containers of bones and several containers of probable human tissue” that belong to an unknown number of deceased individuals were transferred to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to be possibly identified, a CBI spokesperson said in a news release.

The mortuary was issued a summary suspension of its license to operate by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) on Aug. 20, 2025, after inspectors found several bodies in various stages of decomposition in a room hidden behind a cardboard display.

Denver7 earlier reported that investigators had not questioned the Cotter brothers as both have retained legal counsel and no arrests have been made since they are not considered a flight risk, the CBI spokesperson said.

During the inspection on Aug. 20, Brian told inspectors that some of the bodies had been awaiting cremation for about 15 years, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press. Brian also told them he may have given fake ashes to families who wanted their loved ones cremated.

According to the letter, Cotter’s will officially resign the position of Pueblo County Coroner on September 2.

Denver7’s Colorado Springs sister-station, KOAA, obtained statements from both Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham and Colorado Governor Jared Polis regarding Cotter's resignation.

“It’s about damn time Brian Cotter has resigned. This is good news for the residents of the city and county of Pueblo who are experiencing pain and uncertainty. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families.

Many partners including Pueblo Police Department continue to investigate their findings and do their due diligence in this extensive process of the criminal investigation with Davis Mortuary.”

“I’m glad that Mr. Cotter has resigned. This is the first step in addressing the significant difficulties and pain he has caused the families impacted and the entire community. I’m grateful that he heeded the calls of the public to ensure that Pueblo county residents get the help needed in one of their darkest hours. I expect he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

