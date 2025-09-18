Missing elk hunters in Conejos County found dead, family says

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men who went missing while elk hunting in southern Colorado last week have been found deceased, family members announced.

On Tuesday, the Conejos County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Porter, 25, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Ian Stasko, 25, of Salt Lake City, Utah, had disappeared during an elk hunting trip west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir, which is about 4 miles north of the Colorado-New Mexico line.

Their loved ones were expecting them to check in at a predetermined time, but they never did, according to the sheriff's office. The families had not heard from the men since Thursday, Sept. 11, when severe storms moved into the area.

On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to locate the two men, the sheriff's office stated.

Deputies found their car at the trailhead. Inside, they found camping gear and backpacks. This concerned deputies because of the recent poor weather.

Search and rescue operations began, including crews on foot, in the air and with dogs. A verified GoFundMe was also created to help with the search.

Conejos County Sheriff's Office

In an update to the GoFundMe posted on Wednesday, Lynne Runkle, Porter's aunt, said they learned the men were seen on a neighboring trail on Friday morning. The sighting was confirmed, which altered the timeline and expanded the search area.

On Thursday, Runkle announced that Porter and Stasko had been found deceased earlier in the day by Colorado Search and Rescue. She asked the community to keep the men's families in their thoughts and prayers, and said she will provide an update on Friday.

The Conejos County Sheriff's Office confirmed it recovered the bodies of two males about two miles from the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head around 11 a.m. following an "extensive search operation." The sheriff's office said in a press release that the two males "remain unidentified" and further details would be released "pending identification and notification of next-of-kin."

More than 170 personnel assisted in the search efforts, according to the sheriff's office.

"The commitment, coordination and professionalism of all those involved in the search are a testament to our efforts," the sheriff's office wrote. "This collaborative effort reflects the strength of our community and the unwavering dedication to every volunteer and agency involved. We are proud of the perseverance demonstrated throughout the search."

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.