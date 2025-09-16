Search underway to find two missing elk hunters in Conejos County

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A search and rescue effort is underway in Conejos County to locate two missing hunters.

On Tuesday, the Conejos County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Porter, 25, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Ian Stasko, 25, of Salt Lake City, Utah, had disappeared during an elk hunting trip west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir, which is about 4 miles north of the Colorado-New Mexico line.



Their loved ones were expecting them to check in a predetermined time, but they never did, the sheriff's office said.

On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to try to locate the two men, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found their car at the trailhead. Inside, they found camping gear and backpacks. This concerned deputies because the area had seen recent heavy rain and poor weather.

Search and rescue operations began, including crews on foot, in the air and with dogs.

As of publishing time, they have not located the two missing men.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Conejos County Sheriff's Office at 719-376-2196.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.