I-25 north of Pueblo remains closed following deadly train derailment Sunday

DENVER — Interstate 25 just north of Pueblo remains closed Monday following a deadly trail derailment Sunday afternoon.

A semi-truck driver was killed when a train derailed and a bridge collapsed, spewing coal and mangled train cars across I-25, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gayle Perez told the Associated Press by phone on Monday. Their identity has not been released at this time. No other vehicles were involved, Perez said.

The derailment occurred near Mile Marker 107 and prompted the closure of the interstate at 4:45 p.m. Half a dozen train cars and the coal they were carrying remain scattered across both lanes of I-25, according to Amber Shipley, a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Both directions of I-25 will remain closed from mile marker 110 to I-50 until crews are able to make further assessments and give more specific updates, Shipley said in a news release Monday.

“There is significant damage to the railroad bridge crossing I-25,” she said, adding the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the derailment and are expected to arrive to the site about 114 miles south of Denver Monday afternoon. It is unknown how long the investigation will take.

HOW TO GET AROUND THE CLOSURE IF YOU LIVE SOUTH OF FOUNTAIN

Drivers who may live or work south of Fountain and may be traveling toward Pueblo will be detoured to exit 110 toward Overton Road then toward Jerry Murphy; drivers will then head toward I-25 via westbound Colorado Highway 47.

This access route is recommended for local traffic only, the CDOT spokesperson said.

HOW TO GET AROUND THE CLOSURE IF YOU LIVE AROUND COLORADO SPRINGS

If you’re going south: Take Colorado Highway 115 toward Penrose and then turn east on US Highway 50 toward Pueblo.

If you’re going north: Exit I-25 at US Highway 50/Colorado Highway 47 and travel west toward Colorado Highway 115. Drivers will then head north toward Colorado Springs.

Those using Highway 115 will encounter a 12-mile-long construction project and should expect “temporary driving surfaces and frequent traffic pattern changes. Impacts include only one lane being open in each direction, reduced speed limit of 45 mph and there’s a width restriction of 11-feet.

Vehicles over 11 feet should seek alternative routes other than CO 115: Those driving east should use US 50, CO 96 or CO 17. Those heading west should use US 50 and then use US 285.

FEDS, LOCAL OFFICIALS RESPOND

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed the incident on social media Sunday evening: "In touch with Gov. Polis and have been briefed by Federal Railroad & Federal Highway Administrations on a BNSF coal train derailment & bridge collapse affecting I-25 near Pueblo, CO. USDOT staff are en route. Travelers should follow local updates about closures & detours."

On Monday, Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on X, formerly Twitter, that her prayers are with the family of the truck driver and that she would continue to monitor the situation.

CDOT camera footage of train derailment near Pueblo