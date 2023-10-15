Train derailment shuts down I-25 near Pueblo

DENVER — A train derailment near Pueblo has shut down both directions of Interstate 25 Sunday.

The derailment occurred near Mile Marker 107 and prompted the closure of the interstate around 4 p.m.

Photos of the scene provided by SMART Local 202 and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office show several crushed railroad cars and coal on the roadway.

The railroad bridge over I-25 also appears to have partially collapsed. There is no word on injuries at this time.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said multiple law enforcement agencies are responding.

The Colorado State Patrol said motorists should expect an extended closure of the interstate. A detour route has been established.

Motorists going north to Colorado Springs will need to exit at US 50 and go west to Penrose and north HWY 115. Southbound traffic from Colorado Springs to Pueblo will need to take HWY 115 south.

This is a developing story

CDOT camera footage of train derailment near Pueblo