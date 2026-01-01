Fire in El Paso County triggers brief evacuation order on Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A fire burning off Highway 94 in El Paso County near a distribution center briefly triggered an evacuation order Thursday afternoon.

As of 1:39 p.m., the alert was lifted, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which added that “it was safe to return to the area.”

Here was the alert from the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management which triggered the initial evacuation

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for West of Curtis Rd, South of Davis Rd, East of Blaney Rd, North of Hwy 94 due to a FIRE near Dragonman Distributors- 1200 Dragonman Dr. Everyone in this area is ordered to EVACUATE NOW.

Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management

This is in an area roughly 16 miles east of Colorado Springs.

There was no immediate word on the size of the fire. This is a developing story and will be updated.