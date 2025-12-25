Dirt bike crash kills 15-year-old boy in Southern Colorado on Christmas Eve

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A 15-year-old boy died and a 21-year-old male was injured in a Christmas Eve crash involving two dirt bikes.

The Colorado State Patrol said at around 5 p.m., the crash happened near Ellicott, Colorado in an area around South Ellicott Hwy and Jayhawk Ave.

Ellicott is about 23 miles east of Colorado Springs.

Both victims were riding separate dirt bikes. The CSP said first responders arrived but the 15-year-old was pronounced deceased. The 21-year-old was transported by a helicopter.

There was no update on his condition.

The CSP said it would lead the investigation into the crash.

This story will be updated when we learn more.