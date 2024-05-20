Watch Now
Missing 72-year-old man last seen in Cascade, Colorado, found safe; alert lifted

Posted at 12:27 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 15:53:26-04

Editor's note on May 20 at 1:51 p.m.: Michael has been found safe, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The Senior Alert has been lifted. Our previous story is below.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 72-year-old man last seen in El Paso County.

Michael Hodges, 72, left his house around 8 p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Fountain Avenue, near the intersection of Pikes Peak Highway and Chipita Park Road, in Cascade, Colorado.

Hodges is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 205 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red pajama pants and a red T-shirt.

The CBI believes he was either walking around in socks or barefoot.

"Michael suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his safety," the CBI said in its Senior Alert.

If you see Hodges, call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

