CBI: All bodies removed from Davis Mortuary in Pueblo; identification process may take months

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday announced that all bodies had been removed from a Pueblo mortuary that stashed decomposing remains behind a hidden door.

Davis Mortuary is owned by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter and his brother, Chris Cotter.

Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) inspectors found a "strong odor of decomposition" during an inspection of the mortuary last week and discovered at least 20 decomposing bodies in a room hidden behind a cardboard display. Cotter asked the inspectors not to enter the room, according to a document from state regulators.

Brian Cotter told inspectors that some of the bodies had been awaiting cremation for about 15 years, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press. Cotter also told them he may have given fake ashes to families who wanted their loved ones cremated.

In an update on Monday, CBI said all of the bodies were "respectfully removed" from the mortuary over the weekend. The agency said it does not have an "accurate figure on the number of bodies and cremains," but investigators believe the number is more than 20 bodies.

Investigators are now working to identify the remains. The identification process could take several months "due to the condition of the remains and the unverified record-keeping at Davis Mortuary," according to CBI

Investigators will use dental X-rays, fingerprints and DNA samples to identify the remains. According to CBI, a DNA comparison to samples submitted by family members will be a key part of the process. However, it is not possible to obtain DNA results from ashes or cremains.

The CBI has created a contact form for families who have sought services at Davis Mortuary and are seeking information about their loved one. The agency has also set up a dedicated assistance line at 719-257-3359. As of 12:50 p.m. Monday, CBI has received 841 calls on its assistance line.

CBI is leading the investigation into the mortuary with help from the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office and coroners from El Paso and Fremont counties. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has issued a disaster emergency declaration to aid in the investigation and clean-up process.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The CBI stated that it is aware of the whereabouts of the Cotter brothers, and the two are not considered flight risks.

Polis, along with Pueblo city and county leaders, has called for Brian Cotter's resignation. He has not stepped down as of Monday.

The governor does not have the authority to remove Cotter, an elected official, from office. If Cotter does not resign, voters could petition for a recall election to remove him.

DORA has suspended the license of Davis Mortuary, and the Colorado Coroner's Association has removed Brian Cotter from his position as secretary of its board.

Colorado long had minimal oversight of funeral homes, which allowed for numerous abuses. In one case, nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found stored at room temperature at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Pueblo.

The discovery in Pueblo occurred during the first inspection of Davis Mortuary, conducted under state laws adopted last year to tighten oversight of Colorado's funeral industry. Before the change, funeral homes could only be inspected if a complaint was filed against them. State regulators said Davis Mortuary did not have any prior complaints.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.