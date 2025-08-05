Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
These are the 200+ Colorado laws that go into effect on Wednesday

Hundreds of bills that have been previously signed into law will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Denver7 compiled each one in this story.
More than 200 new laws go into effect in Colorado on Wednesday, and they touch on subjects ranging from domestic violence to wildfires, and tax incentives to education.

Denver7 has compiled a list of all of these laws below.

A few more laws passed in 2025 will go into effect this September and October, followed by more in January and February 2026.

Click on any of the links below to explore more details about each bill, including who sponsored it, when it was passed and what the vote was, and the fiscal impacts. You can explore the "2025 Digest of Bills," prepared by the Office of Legislative Legal Services, here.

Below is a list of all of the Colorado laws that go into effect on Aug. 6, 2025:

