These are the 200+ Colorado laws that go into effect on Wednesday

More than 200 new laws go into effect in Colorado on Wednesday, and they touch on subjects ranging from domestic violence to wildfires, and tax incentives to education.
Denver7 has compiled a list of all of these laws below.
A few more laws passed in 2025 will go into effect this September and October, followed by more in January and February 2026.
Click on any of the links below to explore more details about each bill, including who sponsored it, when it was passed and what the vote was, and the fiscal impacts. You can explore the "2025 Digest of Bills," prepared by the Office of Legislative Legal Services, here.
Below is a list of all of the Colorado laws that go into effect on Aug. 6, 2025:
- H.B. 25-1001 Enforcement Wage Hour Laws
- H.B. 25-1005 Tax Incentive for Film Festivals
- Н.В. 25-1006 School District Solar Garden Lease Term
- Н.В. 25-1007 Paratransit Services
- H.B. 25-1009 Vegetative Fuel Mitigation
- H.B. 25-1010 Prohibiting Price Gouging in Sales of Necessities
- H.B. 25-1014 Increasing Efficiency Division of Water Resources
- H.B. 25-1015 Ability to Pay Bond Online Clarifications
- H.B. 25-1016 Occupational Therapist Prescribe Medical Equipment
- H.B. 25-1017 Community Integration Plan Individuals with Disabilities
- H.B. 25-1018 Vocational Rehabilitation Services
- H.B. 25-1021 Tax Incentives for Employee-Owned Businesses
- Н.В. 25-1024 Medical-Aesthetic Services Delegation Disclosures
- H.B. 25-1034 Changes to Dangerous Dog Statute
- Н.В. 25-1038 Postsecondary Credit Transfer Website
- H.B. 25-1040 Adding Nuclear Energy as a Clean Energy Resource
- H.B. 25-1049 Communication Rights for Persons in Custody
- Н.В. 25-1053 Landowner Immunity for Emergency Access to Property
- H.B. 25-1054 Repeal Legislative Audit Committee Reviews of Emissions Program
- H.B. 25-1058 Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity Defense
- Н.В. 25-1059 Food Waste Reduction in Public Schools
- H.B. 25-1060 Electronic Fence Detection Systems
- H.B. 25-1061 Community Schoolyards Grant Program
- H.B. 25-1063 FDA-Approved Crystalline Polymorph Psilocybin Use
- H.B. 25-1075 Regulate Speech-Language Pathology Assistants
- H.B. 25-1076 Motor Vehicle Regulation Administration
- H.B. 25-1080 Wireless Telephone Infrastructure Deployment Incentives
- H.B. 25-1081 Reporting Statistics on Restitution
- H.B. 25-1082 Qualified Individuals Death Certificates
- H.B. 25-1084 Remove Gendered Language from Title 35
- H.B. 25-1085 Public Hospital Boards of Trustees
- H.B. 25-1087 Confidentiality Requirements Mental Health Support
- H.B. 25-1091 Designation of State Mushroom
- H.B. 25-1093 Limitations on Local Anti-Growth Land Use Policies
- Н.В. 25-1096 Automated Permits for Clean Energy Technology
- Н.В. 25-1098 Automated Protection Order Victim Notification System (portions)
- H.B. 25-1110 Railroad Crossing Maintenance Costs
- H.B. 25-1112 Local Authorities Enforce Vehicle Registration
- H.B. 25-1113 Limit Turf in New Residential Development
- H.B. 25-1115 Water Supply Measurement & Forecasting Program
- H.B. 25-1116 Department of Corrections Search Court Records Before Offender Release
- H.B. 25-1124 Universal Contracting Provision Requirements
- H.B. 25-1129 Department of Corrections Peer Behavioral Health Services Reentry Program
- H.B. 25-1131 Eliminate Student Cap at Colorado State University's Veterinary Program
- H.B. 25-1132 Military Family Behavioral Health Grant Program (portions)
- H.B. 25-1135 Communication Devices in Schools
- H.B. 25-1137 Adopt a Shelter Pet Account Community Cats
- H.B. 25-1152 Tech Accessibility Liability Contractor
- H.B. 25-1155 Modify Candidate Authority Watchers General Election
- H.B. 25-1157 Reauthorize Advanced Industries Tax Credit
- H.B. 25-1161 Labeling Gas-Fueled Stoves
- H.B. 25-1162 Eligibility Redetermination for Medicaid Members
- H.B. 25-1163 Free Access to State Parks for Colorado Ute Tribes
- H.B. 25-1165 Geologic Storage Enterprise & Geothermal Resources
- H B. 25-1166 Efforts to Reduce Food Waste
- H.B. 25-1167 Alternative Education Campuses
- H.B. 25-1168 Housing Protections for Victim-Survivors (portions)
- H.B. 25-1172 Secure Fence Around Youth Psychiatric Facility
- H.B. 25-1175 Smart Meter Opt-In Program
- H.B. 25-1176 Behavioral Health Treatment Stigma for Providers
- H.B. 25-1180 Prohibiting Pet Animal Sales in Public Spaces
- H.B. 25-1184 Community-Based Continuing Care for Seniors
- H.B. 25-1185 Child Conceived from Sex Assault Court Proceedings
- H.B. 25-1186 Work-Based Learning Experiences in Higher Education
- H.B. 25-1192 Financial Literacy Graduation Requirement
- H.B. 25-1195 First Responder Voter Registration Record Confidentiality
- H.B. 25-1197 Sale of Electrical Assisted Bicycles Requirements
- H.B. 25-1198 Regional Planning Roundtable Commission
- H.B. 25-1200 Modifications to Office of Child Protection Ombudsman
- H.B. 25-1201 Model Money Transmission Modernization Act
- H.B. 25-1203 Misbranding Cultivated Meat Products as Meat
- H.B. 25-1204 Colorado Indian Child Welfare Act
- H.B. 25-1207 Pet Ownership Residential Housing Structures
- H.B. 25-1210 Data Reporting Requirements for Kindergarten Through 12th Grade Schools
- H.B. 25-1211 Tap Fees Imposed by Special Districts
- H.B. 25-1213 Updates to Medicaid
- H.B. 25-1217 Funeral Services & Consumer Protections
- H.B. 25-1219 Requirements for Better Understanding Metropolitan Districts
- H.B. 25-1221 Emily Griffith Associate of Applied Science Degree
- H.B. 25-1222 Preserving Access to Rural Independent Pharmacies
- H.B. 25-1223 Capital Needs of Rural and Frontier Hospitals
- H B. 25-1228 Best Value Design-Build Transportation Contracts
- H.B. 25-1239 Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act
- H.B. 25-1245 Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning Improvement Projects in Schools
- H.B. 25-1250 Gun Violence Prevention & Parents of Students
- H.B. 25-1267 Support for Statewide Energy Strategies
- H.B. 25-1272 Construction Defects & Middle Market Housing
- Н.B. 25-1279 State-Level Data for Colorado Works Program
- H.B. 25-1283 Wild Horse Project Management & Immunocontraception
- H.B. 25-1289 Metropolitan District Leases & Property Tax Exemptions
- Н.В. 25-1290 Transit Worker Assault & Funding for Training
- H.B. 25-1292 Transmission Lines in State Highway Rights-of-Way
- Н.В. 25-1293 Drug Overdose Education & Opioid Antagonists in Schools
- H.B. 25-1299 Animal Protection Fund Voluntary Contribution
- H.B. 25-1305 Repeal Date Extension for Colorado Department of Early Childhood Report
- H.B. 25-1306 Alphabetizing Plumbing Profession Definitions
- H.B. 25-1307 Updating Technical References in Education Law
- H.B. 25-1308 Office of Information Technology & Extend Annual Report Deadline
- H.B. 25-1311 Deductions for Net Sports Betting Proceeds
- H.B. 25-1313 Modify Laws Within Purview of the Capital Development Committee
- H.B. 25-1315 Vacancies in the General Assembly
- H.B. 25-1316 Changes to Definitions Monitoring of Prescription Drugs
- H.B. 25-1317 Correct Error in Self-Pay Estimate Statute
- H.B. 25-1322 Enforce Insurer Compliance Requests Insurance Policy
- H.B. 25-1325 Update References to Eligible Person
- H.B. 25-1326 Updating Safety Net Provider Terminology
- H.B. 25-1328 Implement Recommendations Direct Care Worker Stabilization Board
- H.B. 25-1329 Foreign Third-Party Litigation Financing
- H.B. 25-1332 State Trust Lands Conservation & Recreation Work Group
- H.B. 25-1333 Legislative Human Resources Division
- S.B. 25-001 Colorado Voting Rights Act
- S.B. 25-008 Adjust Necessary Document Program
- S.B. 25-015 Wildfire Information & Resource Center Website
- S.B. 25-016 Updating Escrow Disbursement Practices
- S.B. 25-017 Measures to Support Early Childhood Health
- S.B. 25-018 Online Search of Sales & Use Tax
- S.B. 25-019 Modernization of the State Plane Coordinate System
- S.B. 25-020 Tenant and Landlord Law Enforcement
- S.B. 25-023 Local Government Audit Exemption Thresholds
- S.B. 25-026 Adjusting Certain Tax Expenditures
- S.B. 25-027 Trauma-Informed School Safety Practices
- S.B. 25-030 Increase Transportation Mode Choice Reduce Emissions
- S.B. 25-031 Single Point of Contact Wireless Services
- S.B. 25-034 Voluntary Do-Not-Sell Firearms Waiver (portions)
- S.B. 25-035 Limitation of Actions Against Appraisers
- S.B. 25-036 State Patrol Bonding Exception
- S.B. 25-038 Wildlife Damage Protection of Personal Information
- S.B. 25-039 Agricultural Buildings Exempt from Energy Use Requirements
- S.B. 25-040 Future of Severance Taxes & Water Funding Task Force
- S.B. 25-041 Competency in Criminal Justice System Services & Bail
- S.B. 25-042 Behavioral Health Crisis Response Recommendations
- S.B. 25-049 Continue Wildlife Habitat Stamp Program
- S.B. 25-051 Regional Transportation District Operating Costs
- S.B. 25-052 Railroad Investigative Report Confidentiality
- S.B. 25-054 Mining Reclamation & Interstate Compact
- S.B. 25-055 Youth Involvement in Environmental Justice
- S.B. 25-058 Insurance Rebate Reform Model Act
- S.B. 25-059 Supports for State Response to Mass Shootings
- S.B. 25-061 Federally Recognized Tribes & Construction of Laws
- S.B. 25-067 Prosecution Fellowship Program Changes
- S.B. 25-068 Municipal Utility Unclaimed Utility Deposit Program
- S.B. 25-069 Tire Chain Traction Control Device Permit
- S.B. 25-070 Online Marketplaces & Third-Party Sellers
- S.B. 25-071 Prohibit Restrictions on 340B Drugs
- S.B. 25-073 Military-Connected Children with Disabilities
- S.B. 25-075 License to Sell Vehicles Criminal Offense
- S.B. 25-077 Modifications to Colorado Open Records Act
- S.B. 25-078 Nonprofit Hospitals Collaborative Agreements
- S.B. 25-081 Treasurer's Office
- S.B. 25-083 Limitations on Restrictive Employment Agreements
- S.B. 25-084 Medicaid Access to Parenteral Nutrition
- S.B. 25-085 Health-Related Research Test Subjects
- S.B. 25-086 Protections for Users of Social Media
- S.B. 25-087 Academic Adjustments in Higher Education
- S.B. 25-116 Spousal Maintenance Guidelines
- S.B. 25-126 Uniform Antitrust Pre-Merger Notification Act
- S.B. 25-133 Colorado Voidable Transactions Act
- S.B. 25-140 Irrigation Districts Inflation Adjustments
- S.B. 25-144 Change Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance Prog
- S.B. 25-145 Online Cancellation of Automatic Renewal Contracts (portions)
- S.B. 25-149 Local Government Duties Equestrian Protections
- S.B. 25-152 Health-Care Practitioner Identification Requirements
- S.B. 25-154 Access to Educator Pathways
- S.B. 25-163 Battery Stewardship Programs
- S.B. 25-164 Opioid Antagonist Availability & State Board of Health
- S.B. 25-165 Licensure of Electricians
- S.B. 25-166 Health-Care Workplace Violence Incentive Payments
- S.B. 25-171 Sunset Commodity Metals Theft Task Force
- S.B. 25-172 Uncontested Special Director District Election Cancellation
- S.B. 25-174 Sunset Outfitters & Guides
- S.B. 25-175 Sunset Bill Towing Task Force
- S.B. 25-176 Sunset Commodity Handler & Farm Products Act
- S.B. 25-177 Sunset Continue Early Childhood Leadership Commission
- S.B. 25-178 Colorado K-5 Social & Emotional Health Pilot Program
- S.B. 25-179 Sunset Identity Theft & Financial Deterrence Act
- S.B. 25-181 Sunset Just Transition Advisory Committee
- S.B. 25-182 Embodied Carbon Reduction
- S.B. 25-186 Sunset Workers' Compensation Providers Accreditation Program
- S.B. 25-187 Sunset Motorcycle Operator Safety Training Program
- S.B. 25-190 Offender Release from Custody
- S.B. 25-192 Sunset Community Health Service Agency
- S.B. 25-193 Sunset Primary Care Payment Reform Collaborative
- S.B. 25-194 Sunset Dental Practice Act
- S.B. 25-195 Sunset Rural Alcohol & Substance Abuse Treatment
- S.B. 25-197 Tony Grampsas Youth Services Program
- S.B. 25-200 Dyslexia Screening and READ Act Requirements
- S.B. 25-202 Repeal Climate Change Markets Grant Program
- S.B. 25-203 Department of Public Health and Environment Funds Usage Public Water Systems Grant Contracts
- S.B. 25-204 Revision to Local Government Utility Relocation Statute
- S.B. 25-205 Firearm Serial Number Check Request Procedure
- S.B. 25-209 Offender Refuse Community Corrections Placement
- S.B. 25-210 Repeal Appropriation Requirement
- S.B. 25-225 Limited Gaming Fund Distribution
- S.B. 25-226 Extending Spinal & Related Medicine Program
- S.B. 25-239 Nonattorney Access to Court Data
- S.B. 25-244 Reduce State Funding Assistant District Attorney Salaries
- S.B. 25-252 Repeal Radiation Advisory Committee
- S.B. 25-258 Temporarily Reduce Road Safety Surcharge
- S.B. 25-271 Repeal Obsolete Family & Medical Leave Study
- S.B. 25-273 14 Days Hospitals Retain Blood Draws for Investigations
- S.B. 25-274 Amend Delivery Requirements Wine Direct Shipping
- S.B. 25-275 Nonsubstantive Relocation of Definitions in Colorado Revised Statutes
- S.B. 25-277 Sunset Title Insurance Commission
- S.B. 25-282 Protections for Veterans Seeking Benefits
- S.B. 25-285 Updating Food Establishment Inspection Fees
- S.B. 25-286 Petroleum Products Fees & Penalties
- S.B. 25-287 Capitol Building Advisory Committee Modifications
- S.B. 25-288 Intimate Digital Depictions Criminal & Civil Actions
- S.B. 25-289 Creation of a Drug Donation Program
- S.B. 25-295 Transfer Proposition KK Money ARPA Cash Fund (portions; portions contingent on other actions)
- S.B. 25-296 Insurance Coverage for Breast Cancer Examinations
- S.B. 25-299 Consumer Protection Residential Energy Systems
- S.B. 25-300 Revisor's Bill
- S.B. 25-301 Remove Authorization Requirement Adjust Chronic Prescription
- S.B. 25-302 Achieving a Better Life Experience Tax Deduction
- S.B. 25-306 Performance Audits of Certain State Agencies
- S.B. 25-309 Authorize Legislative Fellows
- S.B. 25-314 Recovery Audit Contractor Program
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.