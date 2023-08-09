85-year-old man reported missing out of Pueblo, Colorado Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — An 85-year-old man has been reported missing out of Pueblo, Colorado Wednesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

A senior alert was activated for Reues Boltazar-Deleon Cerkos. He was last seen Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wildhorse Road and US Route 50 in Pueblo, Colorado.

Senior Alert: Reues Boltazar-Deleon was last seen in the 3700 block of Parker Blvd. in Pueblo. He uses a walker, only speaks Spanish, is blind in one eye and has a cognitive disability. If you see him, please call Pueblo Police or 911. pic.twitter.com/WF0aYEWLyb — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) August 9, 2023

Boltazar-Deleon has gray hair and brown eyes. He's 5', 5" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, dark gray shoes and a ball cap.

Boltazar-Deleon uses a walker, is blind in one eye and lives with a cognitive disability.

He speaks Spanish only.

Boltazar-Deleon has gone missing before, according to the CBI. He was found on the east side of Pueblo, Colorado where he used to have family.

If you see him or have any information that might help find him, call 911 or Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 9, 8am