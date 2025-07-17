Report Finds Migration to Colorado Declining

DENVER — Colorado's net migration has declined 52.5% relative to 2015, that is 36,146 fewer individuals arriving in Colorado in 2025. That is the headline from a new report from the non-partisan, non-profit Common Sense Institute (CSI).

There are still more people moving to Colorado than leaving but the rate they are arriving has slowed drastically.

"It creates real problems when you have negative migration. This is fewer people in our workforce paying taxes and contributing to overall services," said Common Sense Institute Executive Director Kelly Caufield.

The report found that the rapidly growing 65+ population in Colorado is compounding the declining migration trends. By 2030, CSI expects roughly 40,000 additional retirees in Colorado per year. The economic implications of this trend including limited growth of the labor force, a shrinking demand for housing and a loss in competitiveness over comparable cities.

The report found that Denver saw a 69.9% decline in net migration compared to 2015. CSI also examined net migration in similar-sized cities: Nashville, Austin, Tampa, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

"The Denver, Aurora, Lakewood MSA was the only one showing a negative decrease in terms of percentage change of the last 14 years in terms of negative migration," said Caufield.

MSA is Metropolitan Statistical Area.

The report concludes that the high cost of living is likely the driving factor in the reduction of migration to Colorado.

The full report can be found here https://www.commonsenseinstituteus.org/colorado/research/housing-and-our-community/fewer-movers-bigger-problems-migration-declines-in-colorado--its-biggest-cities

