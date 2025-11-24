DENVER — Colorado’s ski season is finally shaping up, but steep costs are keeping the slopes out of reach for many families. That’s a problem that one local Olympian is trying to fix.

River Radamus, a World Cup racer who finished fourth at the 2022 Winter Olympics, started the Arco Foundation three years ago to help lower the financial barriers to competitive skiing. The foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in grants and supported more than 75 young athletes nationwide.

“Coming back here is always extra special, because it’s an opportunity for us to try to give back to the next generation,” Radamus said. “I think it's my responsibility now, with my platform and the opportunity I have as a World Cup skier to give back… and make it a little bit easier for the next American ski racers to get to where I am today, and hopefully widen that pathway.”

Denver7's David Tay Olympic and World Cup skier River Radamus, who started the Arco Foundation to support the next generation of athletes.

The Arco Foundation runs a free training camp and distributes grants each spring out of Copper Mountain, aimed at expanding access for athletes who otherwise couldn’t afford elite-level instruction and travel.

Recreational skiers can also take steps to reduce costs. Vice President of Business Development for Ski.com Cat Iwanchuk urged skiers who plan to hit the slopes fewer than five times this season to consider day-by-day pass products. Epic day passes are on sale through December 4, and Ikon session passes through December 11.

Ski affordability tips: Passes, packing, midweek trips to save money

“You can purchase your day pass for the preferred value and then figure out where to ski later,” Iwanchuk said, noting the passes can be used at multiple resorts in-state and out-of-state. She estimated most day-by-day passes would work out to about $100 to $150 a day per person.

Iwanchuk advised buying lift tickets at least two weeks before a planned ski day to avoid higher window prices, bundling lodging with lift tickets to save money, and looking for lodging that offers free or reduced access for children. She also recommended shopping early for Cyber Week deals, traveling midweek or starting trips on Sundays to avoid Interstate 70 traffic and expensive weekend rates. Explore long-term kids’ rental programs and used-gear marketplaces to cut costs as well.