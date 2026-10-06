Here’s when Colorado ski resorts could open for 2026-2027 season

DENVER — This past winter season was a bust and it’s been an unusually hot summer here in Colorado, but that isn’t stopping skiers and snowboarders from hoping this season will be far more favorable for shredding powder in the high country.

Thankfully, a strong El Niño forecast could mean wetter, snowier conditions for the Centennial State, which bodes well for drought-stricken ski resorts across the state.

Vail Resorts announces target opening dates for 2026-2027 season

Here are the tentative opening dates for Colorado ski resorts for the 2026-2027 season, with at least one of them happening (potentially) later this month:

October

A-Basin: As soon as possible in October

Key Stone: As soon as possible in late October

Winter Park Resort: As soon as possible

November

Loveland Ski Area: No date set, but Nov. 5 on average over the past five years

Breckenridge: Nov. 6, 2026

Copper Mountain: Nov. 6, 2026

Vail Mountain: Nov. 13, 2026

Powderhorn: Nov. 20, 2026

Purgatory Resort: Nov. 20, 2026

Steamboat: Nov. 21, 2026

Beaver Creek: Nov. 25, 2026

Crested Butte: Nov. 25, 2026

Granby Ranch: Nov. 25, 2026

Aspen Mountain: Nov. 26, 2026

Snowmass: Nov. 26, 2026

Telluride: Nov. 26, 2026

December

Monarch Mountain: Early-to-mid December

Ski Cooper: Dec. 9, 2026

Sunlight Mountain Resort: Dec. 11, 2026

Aspen Highlands: Dec. 12, 2026

Buttermilk: Dec. 12, 2026

Silverton Mountain: Dec. 31, 2026

While these are the targeted opening days, it's worth remembering that opening dates are subject to change based on weather and conditions.