Here’s when Colorado ski resorts could open for 2026-2027 season

DENVER — This past winter season was a bust and it’s been an unusually hot summer here in Colorado, but that isn’t stopping skiers and snowboarders from hoping this season will be far more favorable for shredding powder in the high country.
Thankfully, a strong El Niño forecast could mean wetter, snowier conditions for the Centennial State, which bodes well for drought-stricken ski resorts across the state.
Here are the tentative opening dates for Colorado ski resorts for the 2026-2027 season, with at least one of them happening (potentially) later this month:
October
A-Basin: As soon as possible in October
Key Stone: As soon as possible in late October
Winter Park Resort: As soon as possible
November
Loveland Ski Area: No date set, but Nov. 5 on average over the past five years
Breckenridge: Nov. 6, 2026
Copper Mountain: Nov. 6, 2026
Vail Mountain: Nov. 13, 2026
Powderhorn: Nov. 20, 2026
Purgatory Resort: Nov. 20, 2026
Steamboat: Nov. 21, 2026
Beaver Creek: Nov. 25, 2026
Crested Butte: Nov. 25, 2026
Granby Ranch: Nov. 25, 2026
Aspen Mountain: Nov. 26, 2026
Snowmass: Nov. 26, 2026
Telluride: Nov. 26, 2026
December
Monarch Mountain: Early-to-mid December
Ski Cooper: Dec. 9, 2026
Sunlight Mountain Resort: Dec. 11, 2026
Aspen Highlands: Dec. 12, 2026
Buttermilk: Dec. 12, 2026
Silverton Mountain: Dec. 31, 2026
While these are the targeted opening days, it's worth remembering that opening dates are subject to change based on weather and conditions.
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