First skier-triggered avalanche of the season was reported on Friday, CAIC says

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Fall is being edged out by wintry conditions in Colorado's mountains, and a clear sign of that came on Friday with a report of the first human-triggered avalanche of the season.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said the slide occurred near Treasury Mountain in the Elk Mountains southeast of Marble. Nobody was injured. It was ranked a D1, meaning it was "relatively harmless to people" on the D-scale, which ticks up to D5 to indicate the most dangerous and destructive slides.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

"This setup reminds us that even small early-season slides can happen on steep slopes where you find ~10 inches or more of consistent snow," CAIC wrote on social media.

Almost every fall, avalanches catch people seeking to ski or snowboard on the early snow, or late-season hunters, the organization said.

Avalanches are possible anytime after new snow falls and wind moves across the terrain, but they are especially likely during or right after a snowstorm, CAIC said.

"New snow often has a hard time adhering to hard, icy old snow surfaces, so a fall snowstorm can produce small avalanches if it falls onto old snow, grassy areas or rock slabs," the organization explained. "The best way to manage these avalanches in the fall is to have a current weather forecast, recognize when there is enough snow to produce avalanches, and select terrain that minimizes your exposure to the risk."

CAIC said big slides are unlikely now, but with more winter storms moving in, it won't be long until the state starts seeing larger avalanches.

Currently, CAIC's website, where they share the latest danger levels across the state, is totally grayed out, as there is not enough snow to raise any serious avalanche concerns. But small avalanches have been reported in places around Aspen and northern San Juan Mountains, CAIC said.

CAIC plans to resume daily avalanche and weather forecasts on Nov. 1.

In the winter of 2024-2025, three people died. There were more than 90 avalanches where at least one person was caught in the slide, according to CAIC data.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Multiple snowmobilers were caught in a large avalanche on Gravel Mountain in Grand County on Feb. 22, 2025.

That February, CAIC recorded more than 500 avalanches in a 10-day span. Fourteen people were caught in the slides and two people died within that timeframe.

As we head into the season with more avalanches, always check CAIC's website for conditions and forecasts before heading out. Bring essential gear, which includes an avalanche transceiver, a shovel and a probe, and understand how to use them.