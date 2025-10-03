Cherry Creek State Park to reopen overnight for campers, anglers after closure due to rise in crime

CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. — Cherry Creek State Park will reopen overnight after officials were forced to close the park late last month due to a rise in crime over the past several weeks, the park’s manager told Denver7 Friday.

“After a successful few days of the 10pm-5am enforcement, we are happy to welcome overnight angles back to Cherry Creek,” said Cherry Creek State Park Manager Michelle Seubert in statement obtained by Denver7.

Denver7 reported last week how officials were forced to shut down the park overnight after rangers observed an increase in after-dark, unpermitted parties in the park which led to an increase in vandalism, trash and noise violations within the park.

The only visitors who were allowed in the park during the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. were campers, who have to present their camping reservations to gain entry.

Law enforcement has responded to the state park on several occasions over the past couple of years, including a 2024 shots-fired call and disruptive gatherings that have led to fatal incidents outside the park.

Anglers interested in fishing from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. were advised to bring their fishing license and, if boating, ANS inspection paperwork to show security at the gates.

Seubert told Denver7 when the closure was announced that they would be looking at various “high-tech security options,” but as of Friday, it was not immediately clear what security measures the park has put in place to deter crime.