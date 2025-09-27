Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cherry Creek State Park closing overnight due to rise in crime, unpermitted late-night parties

CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. — Park officials said that an increase in crime and large parties has led to the decision to close Cherry Creek State Park overnight.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson stated that park rangers have observed an increase in after-dark, unpermitted parties in the park.

CPW said these gatherings have led to an increase in vandalism, trash, and noise violations within the park.

Due to these concerns, park rangers said the state park will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The only visitors allowed in the park during this time are campers, who must present their camping reservations to gain entry.

Law enforcement has responded to the state park on several occasions over the past couple of years, including a 2024 shots-fired call and disruptive gatherings that have led to fatal incidents outside the park.

