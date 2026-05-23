DENVER — As we enter the unofficial start to summer you may have already seen some public pools at apartment complexes, condos, or even hotels, open for the season.

And if you’re anything like 9-year-old Adonis, aside from starting his own lemonade stand, there’s a clear item on your summer to do list.

Denver7's Lauren Lennon breaks down what you need to know about unlicensed pools this summer in the video below:

As pool season begins, Denver officials warn of unlicensed pools

The 9-year-old emphasized how his summer plans include relaxing with friends, tending to his new businesses, and of course, going swimming.

He told Denver7 his favorite things to do when swimming is to “play with my friends in the pool and just like, find divers."

“When he hears the word 'we're going swimming' or 'pool,' he's excited when we get there!” his mom, Erica Medina, exclaimed.

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With temperatures on the rise this Memorial Day weekend, Denver officials want to make sure families like Adonis’ know the importance of making sure the pools you’re swimming in this summer are safe.

“We want to make sure those memories don't turn into nightmares,” Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, said. “Unfortunately, most pool operators, when you think about public pools like apartments, condos, hotels — they're responsible — but unfortunately there's always a few bad apples, and without the regulations, it really puts a lot of families and people who enjoy swimming at risk."

That’s where inspectors like Lacey James come in, checking for things like water clarity, proper filtration, pool chemicals, and inspecting main drains.

“There could be several risks of swimming in a pool with a main drain that is not properly maintained. Their chemicals not in balance could cause skin irritation, life safety,” she explained.

“Do we have clear visibility and making sure that they are intact and in good repair? We're looking for those disinfection levels to be within range, and ensuring that it is within that range to lower the risk of any waterborne illnesses,” James added.

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James is a pool and child care program supervisor with the DDPHE's Public Health Investigations.

She said her investigation team inspects public pools in the City and County of Denver, and about 1,200 pools in apartment complexes, condos, hotels, motels and rec centers.

She shared that the most common violation they see is the water chemistry in a pool not balanced, so chlorine levels are either below or above average.

For Medina, when she sees inspectors test the water, it provides a bit of relief.

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“I feel like, to me, that's the biggest safety I'm looking for, because if he gets in a pool that has like, too much chlorine, like, he'll break out,” Medina explained.

James shared some things families can do themselves too, before they enjoy their summer fun.

“You're looking for a clear, clear body of water where you can see the bottom of the pool and those main drains at the bottom. You're looking for first aid kits, you're looking for any emergency phone or system or alarm that could be utilized in the event of an emergency,” she explained.

Escudero said you should also be on the lookout for the public pool’s licensing, which is required to be displayed by the City of Denver.

“If you are going to use a public pool and you don't see a license, you should ask someone working there, and if you don't see that license, you should call and complain to the city by calling 311,” Escudero instructed.

Over the past couple of years, Escudero said there has been a surge in pool licensing, which is a good thing.

He said so far this year, Denver has 469 pools licensed, which he notes is about 100 more licensed pools than the city had three years ago.

“It shows that more people that have pools — as far as public pools — they're taking the regulations seriously,” he stated.

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“It's great to see that people getting licensed like they're supposed to, those inspections happening for places that have public pools. So, as our pools grow, as far as the amount of them at Denver, we know that those places will be safe for families and kids enjoying summer fun,” he added.

Public pool operators who do not have a license can face fines ranging from $150 to $999.

Applications for new licenses and renewals can be found here. They have to be renewed every year and public pools must close if a license expires before renewal.

Outdoor pools operated by Denver Parks and Recreation will open June 8.