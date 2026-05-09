A-Basin is keeping the party going for 'one more crazy weekend': Season extended — yet again — until May 17

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Ski season isn't over yet. Arapahoe Basin has once again extended its closing day.

"Well, what do you know, we’re doing it again: Closing day has been extended to May 17!" said A-Basin Communications Manager Shayna Silverman.

Curtis Devore, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Thanks to recent snowstorms, high elevation, and A-Basin's operations crew, the mountain will stay open to skiers and snowboarders for another weekend.

"This is what The Basin does; we read our mountain and its needs, and we adjust our operation accordingly," Silverman said. "And after what has been a historically low snow year and record-breaking high temperatures all season long, making it to now May 17 is a true feat thanks to our mountain ops hard work all season long."

Curtis Devore, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

She said A-Basin is the only ski area still open in Colorado. It also boasts the longest season after opening on Oct. 27.

The logistics remain the same as the previous extension announcement:



Downhill skiing and snowboarding mountain is closed Monday-Thursday to preserve snowpack

It will reopen Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17

Black Mountain Express and the Lenawee Express will spin on regular hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4p.m. Saturday and Sunday). These lifts mostly serve blue (intermediate) runs

Uphill access is open all week long at any time, except for Friday-Sunday within the above operating hours

Lift tickets are $39. Visitors can use their 2025-2026 A-Basin or Ikon Pass or can start using their 2026-2027 pass.

Curtis Devore, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

"Good vibes, good tunes, good turns, and good times. Let’s keep the celebration going and bring out those costumes for one more crazy weekend," Silverman said.

Summer operations are still expected to open on July 2, as planned.