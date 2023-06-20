When it comes to inclusiveness, these 9 LGBTQ+ Denver bars are leading the way for people with disabilities

DENVER – Denver PrideFest last year broke records as it welcomed half-a-million people since returning to an in-person event following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. But despite these attendance records, barriers still exist for people with disabilities and those with fuller figures.

Research from the Human Rights Campaign shows about 10% of the LGBTQ+ population lives with mobility issues which prevents them from accessing many of the services and entertainment venues most of us take for granted. When you take that to the broader population – 12.1% - that turns into a lot of people who lack appropriate access to things like national parks and on a more local level, bars and concert venues.

It's these staggering numbers that inspired the people over at Friendly Like Me to get to work in 2019 and bridge what they call “the accessibility gap” for people with disabilities and those living at higher weights.

Founded by Elysia Everett Burns, the app – hailed as the “YELP for people with disabilities” – features highly specific reviews that include things like accessibility accommodations for seating, wheelchair accessibility, parking, roominess for those who and even noise levels for those who are neurodivergent.

“If vital and life-affirming festivals like PRIDE are going to be truly inclusive, they also need to be accessible,” Burns said in an email to Denver7 recently, adding lack of access dictates whether someone will participate or take part in any given event. “Knowing if you can be comfortable anywhere, especially at life-affirming festivals and community events like PRIDE is the difference between whether you’re going to go or not.”

While Denver PrideFest has an accessibility guide on its website for Civic Center Park, it does not have accessibility information on all the different LGBTQ+ venues across the city that will be partaking in the two-day celebrations this weekend.

That’s where Friendly Like Me comes in.

By filling in specifics about the businesses around PrideFest, Friendly Like Me is able to “matchmake” accessible businesses with customers who need certain accommodations.

Below are the 9 most accessible LGBTQ+ bars in Denver, according to Friendly Like Me. Note:

1. Tight End Bar

Denver’s only gay sports bar welcomes all in their safe space, according to their website, and that’s not just a slogan. People with disabilities can find a flat, level entry with a spacious interior with $5 accessible parking across the street and interior tables that can be moved or adjusted and open-side chairs without arms.

While they also have gender-neutral bathrooms, their patio picnic tables are fixed at certain distances and there is no ramp to the back patio from inside the building, according to Friendly Like Me. Access to the back requires using a ramp around the back.

2. Li’l Devils Lounge

The cozy, laid-back atmosphere of Li’l Devil’s Lounge also has a flat, level entry with a spacious interior and has accessible sports in their private parking lot. It also has a variety of seating options, including open-sided chairs without arms and tables can be moved or adjusted. The patio bar is spacious, has a variety of seating options and is comfortable for those with fuller figures.

Friendly Like Me did find, however, that their high-top patio tables will create a bit of a problem for wheelchair users, who may require assistance from staff for comfortable seating.

3. Tracks Denver

If you’ve never been to Tracks, you’ve been missing out. As one of the main venues for Denver PrideFest, it’s sure to get crazy next weekend. The venue has an accessible, ramp entry and a spacious interior as well as onsite parking with accessible spots. The interior space is flexible with a variety of seating options and tables can be moved and adjusted. Open-sided chairs without arms are available.

4. Triangle Denver

The Triangle Denver’s flat and level entrance offers great accessibility and the remodeled main interior is spacious and has enough room for both manual and power wheelchairs.

The folks over at Friendly Like Me, however, say the underground level of the bar and the upper deck are only accessible by staircase and while booth tables move and can be adjusted, there is a one set-up to booth seating. The tables are also high-top and counters are bar-height, which means wheelchair users will need help.

5. Hamburger Mary’s Denver

This LGBTQ+ eatery has an accessible side entrance but people using wheelchairs will be advised to enter the space via a ramp in the patio area, around the side of the building, according to Friendly Like Me. Open-sided chairs without are available inside and tables can be moved or adjusted for space. The patio is comfortable for people with fuller figures and those with disabilities.

6. Blush & Blu

Denver’s only lesbian bar has a flat, level entry and interior and two wheelchair accessible stalls in their restroom. Open-sided chairs without arms are also available and tables can be moved and adjusted.

Friendly Like Me did note that parking is a bit of a hassle as it is approximately 1/10th of a mile away, at First Bank, after 5 p.m.

7. Trade Denver

Trade, while small, is accessible – according to Friendly Like Me. The entrance is flat, level and accessible and the interior is single level as well, but you should arrive early to find a comfortable spot if you have mobility challenges. While parking is available onsite, there are no dedicated accessible spots. Note: The parking lot will be closed during PrideFest, but there will be some street parking available.

8. Milk

This renovated, underground nightclub on Broadway has an accessible entrance with a spacious interior and an “excellent” outdoor patio with bench seating, which is comfortable for all body types. Those in wheelchairs will find elevators are also available and a variety of seating options include open-sided chairs without arms. Those needing assistance with accommodations need not be afraid to ask as staff are happy to assist even if you don’t call in advance.

9. Temple Denver

“Despite having some accessibility challenges, Temple is an example of what a venue can do to accommodate people despite having built-in accessibility problems in the building,” staff at Friendly Like Me said in a recent email to Denver7.

The nightclub combines elements of a music venue, a nightclub and an art gallery and the “staff make a sincere effort to help people with access needs upon request,” according to Friendly Like Me.

The entrance to the nightclub is accessible and elevators will guide people to the main floor and the mezzanine level. And while the majority of the space is standing room only, chairs can be requested near the stage. Reserved seating is also available in the VIP section.

Friendly Like Me staff said that while no dedicated accessible parking is available, street and public paid spots are – and security is willing to escort people to their cars.

Denver PrideFest – the largest Pride celebration in the Rocky Mountain region – is taking place June 24 and 25. To more about Friendly Like Me, click here.