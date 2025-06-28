Love wins at Denver’s first-ever LGBTQ+ marriage marathon

DENVER — Dozens of couples said "I do" in downtown Denver on Friday as the city kicked off Pride weekend with its first-ever LGBTQ+ marriage marathon, a joyful celebration of love, unity, and equality hosted by the Office of the Denver Clerk & Recorder.

No appointments were necessary, and couples simply needed to pay the $30 marriage license fee before making their way from the Webb Municipal Building to the Denver Elections Division, where officiants — including Clerk & Recorder Paul López — were on hand to perform ceremonies.

“We’re thrilled to bring the marriage marathon to Pride weekend,” López said. “This is so much more than a celebration, it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to equality and to uphold every person’s right to marry whom they love.”

The event welcomed couples from across the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies who wanted to stand in solidarity and support. Each couple had the chance to enter giveaways, including gift cards to local restaurants, zoo tickets, and a photography session at the Center for Colorado Women’s History.

Richard Butler Melissa & Sarah Flippin

Melissa and Sarah Flippin, together for 14 years, said their decision to get married during the event may take their loved ones by surprise.

“I think most of our friends and family will be surprised when we say we got married today,” Melissa said. “They'll be like, 'Wait, what do you mean? Like, you haven’t been already?'”

The couple said the community spirit surrounding the event made it even more meaningful.

“It’s really fun to be amongst community on a day like this,” Sarah said. “That’s what’s so great about Pride, being with people who create safe spaces and share in love and joy.”

Richard Butler Catherine Pace & Wynona Redmond

For Catherine Pace and Wynona Redmond, who recently relocated to Denver and just bought a house, the Pride Marriage Marathon offered a perfect opportunity to make their new beginning official.

“Just seeing everyone getting married, everyone having fun, the different cultures that are coming in, the different matches that are made — it’s just beautiful,” Pace said.

Richard Butler Shawn Kapitan & Courtney Kapitan

Not all participants were LGBTQ+ couples. Shawn and Courtney Kapitan, who are planning a formal wedding ceremony later this summer, joined the event as allies and proud parents.

“We feel honored to be here,” the couple said. “It’s an event with such awesome people who deserve to be getting married.”

López, who hopes to make the Pride Marriage Marathon an annual tradition, emphasized the broader significance of the event in today’s political and social climate.

“This is meaningful, especially given the environment of uncertainty and fear that we find ourselves in,” López said. “To be able to marry the person you love, with the applause and support of your community, that’s priceless.”