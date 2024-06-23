Denver's 50th Pride Parade kicks off on Colfax

DENVER — Denver's 50th annual pride parade kicked off on Colfax Avenue Sunday morning.

According to organizers, it's the third-largest parade in the country, and Denver7 is a sponsor.

Participants marched 14 blocks, flooding the streets with cheers, flags, and lots of colors.

"I love pride. Every year, the audience is so energetic, and the crowd is really what I look forward to," said Lilly Jacobs with Flaggots Denver.

Spectators packed the sidewalks, restaurants and bars.

"It’s just genuinely fun watching all of the parade happen," said Valin Fulghum.

"When the floats come, sometimes they throw out stuff, and I usually catch all of the stuff they throw out," Maisie Montoya added.

50 years of Pride in Denver

It's a family event for many and a tradition for some.

"We’ve been coming since we were teenagers. We’ve been bringing them since they were kids. And it’s nice. The celebrations, the joy of love, acceptance, everybody getting to be who they’re supposed to be," said Kayla Dyer.

A celebration of love and identity.

"Just to be out here and be visible because we exist. We’re your neighbors, we’re your doctors, we’re your lawyers, we’re the people who teach your kids in school," said Elijah Sena with Flaggots Denver.

Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted the parade at times. However, police routed the parade around the group and arrested one person.

It was a two-day festival, with a 5k on Saturday and a parade on Sunday. The proceeds supported the Center on Colfax.

Denver PrideFest 2024 Grand Marshal applied for 1st parade permit in 1976