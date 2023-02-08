What's That?: Grandpa's Burger Haven, a beloved Denver hole-in-the-wall

DENVER - Wow, seven decades of these massive six-inch burgers.

Grandpa's Burger Haven, a Denver staple on South Federal Boulevard, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.

Their slogan is "#1 on the Big Big Bun," which I think perfectly encapsulates their signature dish, a "Large Double Meat Cheese." Here's a picture of how big they looked in my hands, when I was almost halfway through:

Denver7 Wow, that really is a big, big bun

In the above story, you can hear more about their history, and see some of the classic 1950s staples that they still serve up every day.

For the past year, owner Randy Goddard has been trying to sell Grandpa's Burger Haven, but he will only pass it on if this buyer promises to maintain the nostalgic menu and aesthetic.

For more information, their number is 303-936-4463. Check out more interesting Denver finds in our 'What's That' section.