The pools go to the dogs! A list of dog swim days across Colorado

DENVER — Mozzarella’s favorite time of the year is when the pools open their doors to dogs. He compiled a list so you and your pup wont miss out!

Erin Kirby

Thornton Paws for a Dip



Saturday, August 19

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City Pool — 2141 East 95th Avenue in Thornton

The $5 ticket price includes one dog and one human companion. Each additional human is $1. Children 12-years-old and under are free.

Proof of current pet vaccinations is required to participate. For more information, click here.

Pups at the Pool in Pueblo



Monday, September 4

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

City Park Pool — 221 South Parkside Lane in Pueblo

The event costs $5 per dog. The first session runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the second session is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day at Water World



Saturday, September 9

Water World confirmed to Denver7 that it will host a "Doggie Day" on September 9. Details about the event are still being finalized. Proceeds will benefit the Riverdale Animal Shelter.

Doggie Splash and Pet Expo in Highlands Ranch



Saturday, September 9

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Westridge Recreation Center outdoor pool — 9650 Foothills Canyon Boulevard in Highlands Ranch

This event is broken down into three hour-long sessions. Tickets are $10 per dog, with a limit of two dogs per person. For more information, click here.

Dog Daze at the Bay in Broomfield



Saturday, September 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bay Aquatic Park — 250 Spader Way

The city is asking humans to register for the event in order to guarantee your spot and time. For more information, click here.

Wag N' Romp in Lone Tree



Saturday, September 9

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cook Creek Pool — 8711 Lone Tree Parkway

Pups must be at least 4 months old to participate. For more information, click here.