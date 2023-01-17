Prized pigs stolen from teen boys in Denver for National Western Stock Show found safe, Denver police say

DENVER – Two pigs that were stolen from two teenage boys ahead of their presentation at the National Western Stock Show have been found safe, according to the Denver Police Department.

Myles and Chance Lee were all set to go ahead of the big show Tuesday before things went south, after realizing their pigs – Roger the spot and Doug the duroc – had been stolen along with their truck, their trailer and all of their equipment and gear.

Their truck and trailer with the pigs inside was stolen from Comfort Inn and Suites on Tower Road near Denver International Airport.

News of the theft spread quickly online, with people sharing it thousands of times. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers even offered a $2,000 reward for information on the theft.

“This is our sport,” said Tanya. “No different than if someone were to have basketball or baseball or ballet or whatever it may be. If it were a traveling soccer team, this is our traveling sport,” said Tanya Lee, the boys’ mother.

Luckily for the family, the pigs – along with their truck and trailer – were “safely recovered” by Denver police by 8 a.m. Tuesday.